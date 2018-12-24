An off-duty police officer has spoiled two thieves' days after spotting them with a boot-load of stolen avocados.

Following the strange sighting, Western Bay of Plenty Police recovered more than 500 avocados from a business address in Bethlehem.

"An off-duty officer spotted two men with a car boot full of avocados and Police are satisfied the fruit is stolen," police said in a statement.

"Police have not received any theft reports which could relate to the recovered fruit, and we would like to identify where they were stolen from."

Advertisement

A 39-year-old man from Waharoa has been charged in relation to the theft.

Anyone with information which might lead police to the avocados' rightful owners are asked to contact police.

"If you have any information which could assist us, please call Tauranga Police Station on 07 577 4300."