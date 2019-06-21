"Avocados are a target for thieves due to availability and price," he said.
"We find that people are increasingly likely to report thefts of this nature, and suspicious activity, where in the past they might not have.
"Police have undertaken extensive work in the community in partnership with Ministry of Primary Industries and rural groups to raise awareness and provide reassurance that any information will be taken seriously by police, no matter how minor.
"Our message to the community is that purchasing or on-selling any stolen avocados only encourages thefts to continue. We encourage people to support their local orchardists and business owners and not purchase stolen goods.
"We also advise growers to contact us immediately if they discover any thefts of their produce. While some may think there is little point reporting these instances, the information is valuable and can assist police to build a comprehensive picture of criminal activity in the area in order to prevent further thefts.
"Orchardists can help prevent thefts by taking action to secure their properties and crops. Measures include installing boundary fences, and CCTV and hidden cameras to catch offenders.
"Such measures can be highly effective, and the information captured through CCTV can be extremely helpful as the more information residents can pass on to police, the more likely it is that we can make an arrest."