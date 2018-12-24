A woman has died and a baby seriously injured after an incident at Matamata today.

Waikato police Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said emergency services were called to a Matamata property at 1pm today.

A man at the property, who was known to the woman, has been taken into custody.

A baby at the property has been injured and is being airlifted to hospital.

Jamie Kennedy, a farm manager of a neighbouring property, said he just arrived back at the property to find emergency services had cordoned off the property.

He said there were three different houses down the driveway.

"I just came back from golf and thought 'what the hell's going on down there'." He was unaware of the tragedy that had occurred.

Blandford Lodge stud director Graham Bax told Stuff the Westpac Rescue Helicopter had arrived at the scene, which was directly behind his property.

An ambulance and police vehicles are also attending.

The Herald understands the chopper is heading to a property on State Highway 27, Matamata.