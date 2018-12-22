One person has died, another is seriously injured, and four others injured after a crash near Mount Cook.

Police confirmed one person has died after a crash during which a van rolled on Mount Cook Rd north of Twizel.

Another person has serious injuries, and will be airlifted to hospital by helicopter. Four others in the vehicle were not seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to a serious crash at about 2.10pm.

The road is expected to be closed for some hours and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

South Island emergency services also responded to a two-vehicle crash in Clutha which left a person trapped this afternoon.

Lakeside Rd, Lovells Flat, was closed as emergency services attended the incident after being notified about 2.40pm.

This latest incidents follow three fatal crashes elsewhere in the country in the past 24 hours.

One person died in a crash on Banks Peninsula this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said the sole occupant of a car died in the noon crash in Okuti Valley, 50km southeast of Christchurch.

"A car went over a bank on Bossu Rd ... the sole occupant of the car has been confirmed deceased," the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been told and traffic management would remain while emergency services were at the scene.

Another person died in a single-vehicle crash just before 4.30am on Te Puna Rd, near Tauranga. A second person was critically injured in the crash.

And a man died in a single-vehicle crash on Christchurch's Southern Motorway just before 9pm yesterday.

The man, who died at the scene, was the only occupant of the vehicle, police said.