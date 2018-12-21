A man found dead in his Weymouth home has been formally identified - but police are still not sure how he died.

Douglas Pyke, 66, was found at his home in the suburb near Auckland Airport.

He had not been seen for several days and concerned neighbours alerted police.

Police are investigating how Pyke died.

Detective Senior Sergeant Darrell Harpur confirmed the post mortem had been completed and Pyke had been formally identified.

"At this stage, the last known sighting of Douglas was around 11.30am on Sunday 16 December at The Clendon Inn," Harpur said.

"Police were called to an address on Myna Place after 1pm on Wednesday where he was found deceased.

"We would like anyone who has seen or spoken to Douglas between Sunday and Wednesday to contact police."

The death is being treated as "unexplained" and has been referred to the Coroner.

If you can help with the investigation, contact police on 09 261 1300.