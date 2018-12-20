Residents on a south Auckland cul-de-sac have reported a heavy police presence including armed officers stationed outside a house since yesterday morning.

One resident spoken to by the Herald tonight said police had been at the property since 11am yesterday and told residents someone had been seriously hurt.

"They asked if anyone was home between 11am and 2pm when the police have reports of the suspicious activity at the house," she said.

"All they could tell us was someone on that property had been seriously injured and that they were asking any residents if they had seen anything unusual."

The woman said Myna Pl in Weymouth had been inundated with police since the mysterious incident yesterday.

A month ago there had been another incident at the address and the woman said neither she or her husband had since the residents of the property since then.

She said two police cars and at least two officers armed with guns remain at the property since she first saw police there yesterday evening.

"When I arrived home around 6.30 yesterday there were probably about 10 police officers that were in boiler suits," she said.

"[Currently] there is armed police guarding the entrance of the house and they've got a mobile police unit parked outside and there is a white tent outside."

The Herald has sought comment from police.