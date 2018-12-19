Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire on Mayoral Drive in central Auckland.

The blaze is at Auckland University of Technology.

More than 30 firefighters and 10 fire trucks are at the scene and flames can be seen coming from high level windows.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of the building and two fire trucks with extendable ladders are fighting the blaze.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson told Stuff the fire had been located in the exterior wall of the building.

"Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the fire and we have about 13 or 14 trucks there at the moment."

A witness to the fire said it was exciting to watch as flames burst several metres into the air.

It is understood Mayoral Drive is closed to traffic.

Meanwhile, motorists are being warned to expect significant delays and consider alternate routes to the airport after a crash blocked the left southbound lane on George Bolt Memorial Dr at the intersection with Verissimo Dr.