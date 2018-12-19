Wellington police have cracked down on boy racers "terrorising" residents in the streets of northern Upper Hutt.

Four cars have been impounded over the last month after the community took a stand against who police call anti-social and dangerous road users.

It comes as vehicles have crashed into the barrier around the entrance to Akatarawa Cemetery twice in as many weeks.

One local resident says the area is regularly tarnished by broken glass, rubber from popped tyres and black marks on the road.

Police have received several eye witness accounts and video footage from residents north of the city centre who have drawn a line in the sand over the behaviour.

"I personally watched one of these videos and one of the vehicles nearly struck another vehicle.

"It's so incredibly stupid and dangerous driving that was putting themselves and others at risk", Wellington District road policing manager Inspector Derek Orchard said.

The reports showed drivers engaging in donuts, burnouts and a sustained loss of traction.

"A group was basically terrorising the community here driving dangerously", Inspector Orchard said.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said the area between Gemstone Dr to Akatawara Rd and up Fairview Dr was one of Upper Hutt's most frequented spots by boy racers.

An abandoned vehicle has recently been dumped in the area after being set on fire.

This after another car was dumped in the same area less than a year ago leaving the road in need of repair due to fire damage.

Last month on Guy Fawkes night a car full of teenagers lost traction speeding downhill around a corner and nearly came off of the road, the resident said.

"All I could think about was my neighbours with their young children who live around the corner, and they would probably be awake and outside on Guy Fawkes evening for the fireworks.

"It would be devastating if one of them was hit by a car coming off the road near their house and smashing into their yard, all because the driver was being stupid."

Upper Hutt City Council assets and operations director Geoff Swainson said the behaviour was disappointing.

But he said the council had no power over moving vehicle offences and traffic calming measures would be useless.

"Where vehicles are basically sitting in one spot spinning the wheels obviously speed bumps are not going to be affective because all they have to do is park themselves between speed bumps and do it."

He urged people to contact police as quickly as possible if they witnessed behaviour like this.

Swainson said there appeared to be a pattern of behaviour in the area around the cemetery.

"Last Christmas I was aware of incidents in the same location. There seems to be a cyclical element to it but I also think the tolerance of communities is starting to wear thin as well."

Inspector Orchard said residents had been like the eyes and ears of police allowing them to record vehicle registrations, identify the drivers and locate them.

"There's plenty of evidence to suggest that the anti-social road users or illegal street racing is an ongoing issue and it's something that police are actively targeting to make our roads safe for our communities."

Road policing enforcement would continue in the area focusing on restraints, drunk and drugged drivers, distracted drivers and speed.