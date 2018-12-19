A teenage boy has been seriously assaulted in an unprovoked attack at Mount Maunganui that police have labelled as "cowardly".

Bay of Plenty police have appealed for information on the incident, which happened on December 5 at Bayfair Shopping centre at 2.40pm.

Two young boys were walking towards Bayfair Shopping Centre to do some Christmas shopping where they were confronted by two males at the entrance to the alleyway way between Leander St and Farm St, Mount Maunganui," police stated on their Facebook page.

"This was an unprovoked cowardly attack and they need to be held accountable for their actions."

Advertisement

A police media spokeswoman said a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted and required face surgery as a result.

The offenders are also believed to have stolen a number of items from the victim before heading into the shopping centre.

Police have released photos of two young men they believe could help with their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises them or who has information are asked to contact Tauranga police on (07) 577 4300 quoting file number 181205/9467.