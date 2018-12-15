Three young boys have gone missing in Auckland in two separate incidents, with police appealing for help to find them.

Police say they are concerned about the safety 8-year-old Kihau and 7-year-old Tihema, who went missing in Manurewa this afternoon.

The boys last were last seen on the corner of Great South and Browns Rds and are believed to have a bag or suitcase with them.

Kihau has short, light-brown hair and was wearing blue shorts, a grey jersey and black Vans shoes.

Tihema was wearing purple shorts, a green T-shirt and black Vans shoes.

Police are also worried about a 10-year-old boy, who went missing from a shopping mall in New Lynn at about 2.30pm.

Nader Khan was last seen leaving LynnMall wearing long black pants and a white T-shirt with blue writing on it, police said.

He was bare footed and can be seen in a photo released by police wearing a mask in one of the shopping centre's stores.

Police have appealed for help finding the boys and urged anyone with information to call 111.

