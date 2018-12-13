Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has announced the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) will support several projects in Eastern Bay of Plenty to boost the economic potential of the region and unlock new opportunities for local people.

Jones was in Ōpōtiki today to make the announcement, which will benefit from an investment of almost $20 million in its local aquaculture industry.

"The Bay of Plenty region has experienced significant growth in recent years, evidenced by the fact that per capita GDP and the average household income has increased faster than the national average," Jones said.

"But it's also true that not all areas in the Bay of Plenty have shared equally in that growth. Rural areas and small towns, like those in Eastern Bay of Plenty, have experienced population decline, lower average workforce participation rates and limited career opportunities compared to the main centres.

"The PGF will support Ōpōtiki's aquaculture industry with funding for three projects including investment to develop a proposal to establish a deep water mussel farm and on-land mussel processing factory. Once complete, this has the potential to create more than 200 jobs.

"The PGF will also help to progress the first phase of a plan to improve visitor access to Whakaari (White Island) which is a key tourism attraction in the region. This project will collect marine and geological data and contribute to work for safely visitors to the island.

"PGF funding will also contribute to employing a labour co-ordinator for the Bay of Plenty Kiwifruit industry and $1.76m for local communities to shape future economic development projects right from the planning stage.

"I'm also pleased to announce today that the Eastern Bay of Plenty will receive $1.3 million from the PGF to improve digital connectivity. This follows the announcement last month that the Government had allocated $40 million from the PGF to improve internet and mobile coverage in the regions.

"The investment we're announcing today will help to address some the challenges facing the region and reflects the fact that we need to invest, not only in main regional centres, but in small town economies too – where we can unlock significant potential," Jones said.

Toi EDA chairman Michael Barnett welcomed today's announcements.

"Today's announcements were all good news for Ōpōtiki and the wider Eastern Bay, signalling the potential to create hundreds of jobs in the region over time.

"Toi EDA congratulates the council, iwi and business partners involved in all the initiatives supported today. We look forward to continuing to work with all of our partners to unlock the aquaculture potential for the region, to create pathways into meaningful work for local people, and to witness the better community outcomes that result from a thriving economy, he said.

Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey said Māori, jobs and local industries were clear winners from today's investment in the future of the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

"From over $20 million into the aquaculture and mussel industries of Ōpōtiki around Whakatōhea Rohe Moana, to better connecting our whānau digitally and investing in the development projects of Ngāti Awa, I am proud of this coalition Government's proven commitment to revitalising our regions.

"For too long the growth of Aotearoa's major centres has been fuelled by the wallets of the Waiariki. Today that changes. Today various investments in our community's potential are recognition that the people of our rohe are best placed to determine how to achieve our aspirations, and shape our own tomorrows," Coffey said.

Today's announcement builds on a suite of recent announcements in the Bay of Plenty, including $27.83m for the re-development of the Rotorua Lakefront and Whakarewarewa Forest and $2m to progress a new industrial hub in Kawerau.

Funding announced today

Mussel Farming and Production Facility - Development of a sustainable mussel farming operation in Ōpōtiki: Up to $19,850,000

Improving digital connectivity in Eastern Bay of Plenty - Improving EBOP's broadband and mobile networks. (This follows a previous announcement that the Provincial Growth Fund will invest in regional digital connectivity): $1,300,000

Accelerating Aquaculture Developments in Whakatōhea Rohe Moana - Research and planning exploring potential aquaculture projects: $935,000

Ōpōtiki Harbour Development Project - First stage in Ōpōtiki Harbour redevelopment: $750,000

Raukokore Irrigation - Investigating irrigation for up to 640ha of land at Raukokore: $781,700

Whakatāne Waterfront and Town Centre Regeneration - Progressing Whakatāne redevelopment plan: $646,000

White Island visitor growth - Feasibility study to investigate improving visitor access to White Island: $400,000

EBOP Regional Development Project Implementation - Funding a position to manage and report on 65 key economic development projects: $237,500

Kiwifruit Labour Co-ordinator - A fulltime position connecting workers, contractors and pack houses: $99,999

Ngāti Awa Resource Funding - Completion of preliminary planning work on four projects:

$91,700

Total: $25,091,899