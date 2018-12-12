Trains in Lower Hutt may be delayed after a car crash near the railway lines.
Metlink told passengers the services on the Hutt Valley Line were suspended due to an emergency incident.
They now say there is clearance on the line, but current services are suffering significant delays.
A police spokeswoman said a single-car crash into a fence near the tracks was the cause of the disruption.
Police were called to the scene just after 4pm, along Cambridge Terrace between Hampton Court and Porutu St.
There is no word yet on any potential injuries.