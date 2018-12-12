Reports of a needle found in a Strawberry in a Timaru supermarket were false.

Detective Inspector Corrie Parnell said a 28-year-old woman had today been charged with making a false complaint in relation to a report made to police on Monday about a needle being found in a strawberry.

"It's disappointing that we've had to take this action, but this demonstrates that Police and MPI's New Zealand Food Safety take these matters seriously," he said.

"It also shows that, where appropriate, anyone making false reports in matters like this will be held to account."

A woman will appear in Timaru District Court on January 29, 2019.