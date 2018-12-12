A tramper in Tararua Forest Park has been reported missing after he failed to get in touch with a contact.

The tramper, a 5'7" man with sandy hair and a slight build, was reported missing about 10.30am, police said.

"He was expected to have gotten in touch with the person who reported the incident, but he had not. We are not clear on when exactly he left on his hike," a police spokeswoman said.



"Land SAR has been advised but a search and rescue operation is not yet under way as we need to further narrow down the tramper's potential location."

The man was walking in Tararua Forest Park. He left on the Tararua Track from Poads Rd and was walking to Waikanae via Matawhai Hut, Nicholas Hut, Otaki Forks, Pukeatua Track, and Ngatiawa Rd.



If anyone has seen a man in the Tararua Forest Park area recently matching his description they are asked to contact Wellington Police on (04) 381 2000.