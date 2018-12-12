Another 1300 vehicles will need to be re-checked after another inspector has been suspended for non-compliant work.

The NZ Transport Agency has immediately suspended vehicle inspector Brian McEvoy and his inspecting organisation Beemac Motors in Tokoroa.

The suspension notice was served today.

McEvoy is the sole vehicle inspector at Beemac Motors and has a long history of non-compliance, NZTA said in a statement.

Recent reviews of his work identified further non-compliance such as failure to identify corrosion and not properly inspecting steering, driving pedals, the engine and brakes.

NZTA said it will contact all 1316 affected vehicle owners individually, as soon as possible, to advise them on recheck options. Vouchers will be provided to those affected.

"We are unaware of specific concerns relating to individual vehicles, however, due to the poor quality of McEvoy's inspections there is a possibility that some vehicles may have been incorrectly passed," it said.

"For this reason, we strongly encourage people who have a current Warrant of Fitness issued by McEvoy to get their vehicle rechecked.

"The NZTA has records of all WoF inspections. Should we have any concerns about the inspection and certification of your vehicle's WoF we will contact you directly, using the personal information recorded on the vehicle owner's file.

"If you have moved address or changed contact number in the past year and have not updated this, please do so by phoning the Transport Agency on 0800 108 809."

The suspension comes as NZTA is under fire after it was revealed that it had not been carrying out its regulatory function properly, resulting in thousands of vehicles so far having to be retested for warrants of fitness.

In mid-October, the NZTA board, together with the Minister of Transport Phil Twyford, announced an extensive review of NZTA compliance files by law firm Meredith Connell was underway and a tougher enforcement regime was being implemented.

Since the announcement, the NZTA has been suspending a number of operators, with the number of dodgy WoFs issued up to 20,000 so far.

Other vehicle inspectors suspended from issuing Warrant of Fitness labels include;

• Patrick Ah Wong of Super Cheap Tyres and Auto Services Ltd in St Johns, Auckland.

• Elia Sipia of El's Auto Services in East Tamaki, Auckland.

• Susantha Ranatunga of Onehunga's Church Street Motors and Tyres.

• Anderson Lee of Jet Tyres and Wheel Alignment in the Wairau Valley.

• Akram Zakeri of Westland Automotive and Tyre in Henderson.

The issues led to NZTA's chief executive Fergus Gammie tendering his resignation.

Dodgy WoFs have also been linked to at least one death, that of 65-year-old William Ball who was a front seat passenger in a car which lost control and crashed into a ditch on State Highway 12 near Turiwiri, Dargaville.

He died 26 days after the crash.

Police investigating the crash found the front-seat passenger seatbelt was frayed and failed in the crash.

NZTA said Dargaville Diesel Specialists (DDS), who had issued a WoF to the car in December 2017, admitted it had done so without properly inspecting the vehicle, in particular the seatbelts.

The NZTA has engaged Kristy McDonald QC to conduct an inquiry into the case and the Northland garage had its licence to issue warrants of fitness suspended indefinitely.