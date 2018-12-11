A charity hockey match is being organised in the United Kingdom to raise money in memory of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.

Millane, who was 22 when she was found dead more than a week after being last seen at the hotel she had been staying in, had been a keen member of her University of Lincoln hockey club, Metro News UK reported.

The university's Hockey Society president, Samantha Ramsay, described her as "loyal, thoughtful and always had the biggest, brightest, smile".

"As well as a fierce friend, she was an inspiration - she was a strong, funny and artful woman," Ramsay said.

"She gave everyone around her strength and courage to chase their ambitions and we know that her beautiful memory will do the same."

Money raised from the fundraiser match tomorrow will go to a cancer charity and the Lucie Blackman trust, which has supported Millane's family and British victims overseas.

So far about $5500 has been raised, three times more than the club's original target.

Yesterday, at the site her body was found, Millane was remembered by her loved ones along with local police at a private blessing.

Her father David Millane and his brother joined police at the site in the Waitakere Ranges two days after Grace Millane's body was found in a section of bush just 10m off Scenic Drive.

It was the first time the Millane family have appeared in public since the discovery of her body a week after she went missing.

The blessing and charity hockey match are just two of many events organised to remember Millane as the world mourns her loss and look to understand details of her alleged murder.

Dozens of bouquets of flowers and messages have been left in her memory at the Titirangi roundabout.

Millane was last seen alive on December 1, the day before her 22nd birthday.

The accused 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with her murder, appearing in court on Monday.

Police are looking for a shovel they believe is connected to their inquiry.

Millane, of Essex, came to New Zealand as part of a year-long solo OE after recently graduating from university.

She arrived in Auckland just days before she was killed.