A major road has been blocked south of Kaikohe by a logging truck crash.

The accident occurred about 9.45am on Mangakahia Rd/State Highway 15, just south of Twin Bridges.

The road is blocked in both directions and the driver is being assessed by St John Ambulance personnel. He is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann, of Northland police, said the truck appeared to have hit a drain and rolled onto its side. The trailer was still upright but both lanes were blocked.

He urged motorists to avoid the area and use SH1 or SH12 instead.

The trucking company was sending a crane from Whangārei to move the truck and trailer, but the road was unlikely to be fully cleared before noon.

The last logging truck crash at Twin Bridges, a short distance north of today's accident, was on August 5 this year.

In that case volunteers from the Kaikohe Fire Brigade had to prise the cab door open with a crowbar to get the driver out. Light traffic was able to drive around the crash scene on a farm track.