Volunteers and environment groups are in the water at Rarawa Beach in Northland to begin the long process of releasing eight stranded pygmy whales which were rescued from the opposite coast.

The pygmy killer whales - a rare type of oceanic dolphin - were discovered along a 6km stretch of Ninety Mile Beach between Te Paki Stream and The Bluff on Sunday evening.

Whales being carried onto Rarawa Beach. Photo / Department of Conservation

Two had to be euthanised but rescuers saved the rest by turning them upright, moving them above the high-tide mark, and keeping them cool and wet.

A Department of Conservation (DoC) spokeswoman said all eight survivng whales were successfully moved to Rarawa Beach on Monday and rested overnight in a stream.

Advertisement

Conservation staff and volunteers stayed with the whales overnight.

A statement from the Far North Whale Rescue group this morning said the whales would be put back in the water at the south end of Rarawa Beach from about 10am.

The group would be using a prototype drag-mat to shift the whales, still on the mats, to the sea shallows from the creek where they spent the night.

The whales were kept on mats in a stream near Rarawa Beach overnight. Photo / Department of Conservation

"The whales will then need to be rocked in the water from side to side for an hour or more by teams of people, to enable the whale to 'equalise' their balance so that they can swim properly once released as a group sometime around midday," the statement said.

The Department of Conservation spokeswoman said two IRB vessels were on hand, manned by surf life savers, in support.

"[The] whales will be held in a holding pattern in the water with volunteers, DOC staff and whale rescue personnel.

"Two whales at a time will be towed in pontoons out to deeper water after an hour or so of re-floating to be released."

The Far North Whale Rescue group advised any further voluteers to report to a check-In tent at the Rarawa Campground before going to the beach to help - in order to be given ID wristbands and instructions.