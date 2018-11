Two men have been arrested following an aggravated robbery at the SUPER Clearance store in Whanganui.

It is alleged one of the men was weilding a metal bar, which he used to strike the shopkeeper, landing the blow on his shoulder and causing a minor injury.

The offenders, aged 39 and 22, allegedly stole cigarettes and cash from the store at about 8.30pm on October 11.

The two men were scheduled to appear in Whanganui District Court today.