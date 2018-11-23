Aucklanders are waking up to a wet weekend as thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls hit across the north of the country and are expected to rain on tomorrow's Christmas parade.

Organisers of today's Grey Lynn Park Festival with its line-up of live music and food trucks say the event will not be cancelled due to the weather.

"We will keep the gates open for entry until 9am in the hope that it's looking better," organisers wrote on the festival Facebook page.

"We will delay the stage opening until 11am."

MetService says a heavy rain watch remains in place in Auckland, Northland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula until Saturday evening.

There is a possibility this brings short bursts of rain that reach "warning criteria", it said.

In Auckland, the heavy falls are set to last until 6pm with the city forecast to hit a high of 22C.

The dreary weather is expected to last into next week with MetService forecasting rain every day in Auckland for the next 10 days.

Elsewhere, Hamilton and Tauranga are tipped to hit highs of 18C and 19C with heavy morning rain easing to showers in the afternoon, while Wellington is expecting 20C with occasional showers.

Rain is also forecast in New Plymouth and Napier, while Taumarunui - which had yesterday's top temperature of 24C - is forecast to reach 19C.

Rain is also set to fall across the South Island with Invercargill in the far south the only place expecting sunshine and a high of 21C.

Christchurch can expect drizzling rain and a top of 17C, while Queenstown is expecting 19C.

Otago residents still cleaning up from a deluge earlier this week also aren't set to get any relief with MetService issuing a heavy rain watch for South Canterbury and North Otago beginning from 6pm.