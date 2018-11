A ute has hit a pedestrian on Devon St, Rotorua and driven off this evening.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called about the incident about 8pm and had just arrived at the scene.

She said initial reports showed a ute had hit a pedestrian on Devon St, between Johnston Cres and the roundabout.

She said the ute had left the scene.

Advertisement

An ambulance was requested, though the spokeswoman had no details on how injured the pedestrian was.