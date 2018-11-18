More than 10,000 customers are without power in Taupō after a massive outage this morning.

Unison spokesman Danny Gough said Transpower has lost supply to Taupō at their Wairakei Power Station grid exit point.

"All we know from them at this point is they have had an issue where both transformers that supply into the main Taupō area have tripped out.

"They are investigating the cause and are hoping to have an update within half an hour."



Gough said just over 10,000 customers have been affected.

"We have done what we can in terms of supplying off other feeders from our network. However, you can say a large swath of Taupō is without power at the moment.

"Certainly the main urban and populated areas are without power and some of the rural supply."



-More to come.

