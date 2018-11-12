Staff at New Zealand's biggest and busiest District Courts are refusing to serve, check and sign legal documents for nearly a month as the pay dispute with the Ministry of Justice escalates, creating a logjam of adjourned cases.

Ongoing industrial action by Public Service Association (PSA) members will now see court registry officers at Auckland District Court and Manukau District Court undertaking a ban on serving, checking and signing sentencing documents, the union said in a statement today.

The new form of protest began at midday and will continue until 4pm on December 7.

The Herald has also learned staff at Manukau District Court have also cancelled sentencing matters for the remainder of this week, resulting in as many as 72 cases being adjourned.

Several high-profile cases are due for sentencing in the Manukau and Auckland District Courts over the next month.

"The impact in a courtroom is that fundamental paperwork for case files entering the courts will be stalled to the point of causing postponements and major delays," the PSA's statement read.

"This follows a series of nationwide bans on fundamental transcription work by court reporters that came into effect yesterday, including bans on tasks that are core to standard operations including correcting errors."

PSA national secretary Glenn Barclay added: "The PSA position is that the door on resuming bargaining towards reaching a settlement with the Ministry of Justice is wide open.

"What we have now though is a situation where we first need a meaningful, tangible, concrete sign of a movement in the position of the ministry since we last met.

"We haven't received any assurance along those lines yet, but we are hopeful that our members are being listened to and that the Ministry will come back to the table with a better offer".

Last Monday, the Employment Court at Auckland dismissed an injunction application by the Ministry of Justice to stop short-notice "lightning strikes".

The ministry's chief operating officer, Carl Crafar, earlier told the Herald the ministry had "serious concerns" about the health and safety risks of the lightning strikes.

"We consider the PSA's decision to strike with only 30 minutes' notice at crowded and busy courts to be unlawful, unsafe and irresponsible. We will do everything we can to protect everyone working in or visiting our courthouses," he said.

The PSA initially sought a pay increase of more than 13 per cent, more than double the ministry's budget, but have subsequently reduced their claim to 11 per cent.

They also wants to close the gender pay gap.