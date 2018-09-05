Courtrooms around the country may close on September 19 as Ministry of Justice staff vote on strike action. Photo / File

Courtrooms around the country may close on September 19 as Ministry of Justice staff vote on strike action. Photo / File

Nearly 2000 union members at the Ministry of Justice are voting on whether to take strike action later this month, after fair pay negotiations for female workers stalled.

The proposed strike for court registry officers, victim advisors and others will be a two-hour stoppage on September 19, the Public Service Association (PSA) said.

"Our members at Justice work hard to keep the court system going," PSA national secretary Erin Polaczuk said in a statement.

"Many of them are women, and they do crucial jobs such as court registry officers, court reporters, victim advisors and Family Court co-ordinators.

"They deserve to be properly valued for the work they do in making sure the justice system runs smoothly and fairly."