Hamilton police have concerns for the wellbeing of a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen since early this morning.

They're now asking members of the public for sightings of William McCutchan who has gone missing from the River Rd, Harrowfield area.

He's described as average height and build, with short dark hair, and wearing a dark T-shirt and three-quarter length trousers.

He was last seen about 8am.

"We have concerns for William's wellbeing," police wrote on Facebook today.

"Please provide any information or sightings to Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200."