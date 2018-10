Hundreds are without power in Katikati after a car crashed into a power pole near the town this afternoon.

A fire service spokesman said the power lines had come down near Hikurangi Rd and State Highway 2 north of Katikati.

No one was trapped in the car, he said.

According to the Powerco outages website 383 customers are currently without power in the area with an estimated restoration time of 7.30pm.