

The family of Rotorua man Wi Keefe Kaa are pleading for help to find him after he was last seen at his dying partner's bedside at Rotorua Hospital just over a week ago.

Kaa, 59, known by his middle name Keefe, had been visiting his partner, who was in a critical condition in Rotorua Hospital.

His family said it was out of character for him to be gone for so long and they were desperate for his safe return. They said Kaa had been upset about his partner's illness.

A police media spokeswoman has confirmed a missing person report had been received and they were making inquiries.

Family spokeswoman Pauline, who only wanted to use her first name, said Kaa was last seen by his whānau in Rotorua Hospital's intensive care unit on Saturday October 13 at his partner's bedside.

Wi Keefe Kaa, known as Keefe Kaa, has been missing since Monday October 15. Photo / Supplied

He left the hospital to go and do shopping for food but family have not seen him since.

Hospital staff have confirmed to the family Kaa visited his partner on the night of Monday October 15 but there had been no sightings since.

Kaa has a heart condition and suffers from a mild mental illness, Pauline said.



"These are usually very well managed, however all his medications were at home as well as his cellphone."

Kaa usually cared for his 85-year-old mother at their Fordlands home.

"This is completely out of character. He is a home soul and loves his mum, my sister, his daughter and grandson very much."

Kaa's partner had asked for him every day since he was last seen.

"We believe she's hanging on to see him one last time."

Kaa drives a white Mazda hatch, registration HUG497.

Pauline said they were still waiting for the police to check his bank accounts to see if they had been touched. She said they had been told police would be in touch either today or Wednesday.

She said Kaa had family and friends in Mamaku, Napier and the East Coast.

Anyone with information should contact police immediately on (07) 348 0099 or 111 if it's an emergency.