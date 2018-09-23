Winter is biting back after a brief leave of absence with a polar blast to hammer the country and snow expected to fall in parts of the South Island.

Eastern parts of Otago and Canterbury will be hit with another snowy haymaker, with fresh snow falling to 200m overnight, into tomorrow and Tuesday.

The low weather system will surge over the remainder of the country heading into Tuesday, scaring spring out of the way for a week of winter weather.

Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and the northern Waikato will be cloudy throughout the day before rain sets in by the evening.

Metservice meteorologist Ravi Kandula said slight warming could be expected heading into the weekend but the entire week would be cold.

"The cold air is going to be over the north island by the end of Tuesday and sticks around through Wednesday and Thursday really.

"It's not going anywhere, a ridge does move over the country on Thursday but the cold air remains in place, largely through until Friday and Saturday," he said.

There was a chance snow would fall in the higher parts of the North Island like the Desert Rd as the cold front pushed northwards.

Western areas of the North Island would be wet today as brief rain gradually increased into showery weather.