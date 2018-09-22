A New Zealand man has been charged with blackmailing an uber-rich businessman with claims of evidence showing an extramarital affair.

The Herald on Sunday can reveal Auckland man Glenn Green, known as the country's most notorious stalker, is facing a criminal charge after an investigation involving the New Zealand police and a foreign police department.

The 48-year-old Kiwi man is accused of making contact with the high-profile overseas businessman in March and claiming to be in possession of videos and photos of the man engaging in a sex scandal, the Herald on Sunday understands.

Green demanded a large cash payment to stay silent or the images would be sent to a major overseas newspaper, it is alleged.

Green's charging document, viewed by the Herald on Sunday, describe the allegations as threatening to disclose photos and information abou the man with the intent to obtain a pecuniary advantage.

The businessman, whose identity has been suppressed, has a significant public profile and who has been involved in the running and ownership of companies worth several billions of dollars.

Glenn Green has more than 200 convictions. Photo / NZ Herald

Green first appeared in the Waitakere District Court earlier this month, while the case is next due to be heard in November.

He has more than 200 convictions including 26 for violence, threats of violence or criminal harassment, and 34 for contravening protection orders.

Green, who has used several aliases, has also previously impersonated a court officer.

It is understood he suffers from erotomania, a type of delusion in which the affected person believes another person, usually a stranger, high-status or famous person, is in love with them.

Last year, Green was found not guilty of harassing one of his former victims amid a flurry of 252 Facebook friend requests sent to female sports stars, cheerleaders, and models.