A 72-year-old woman has been charged in relation to a bus crash in Papatoetoe which resulted in the deaths of two men in April.

Police have today confirmed that their investigation into the fatal crash is complete.

The pensioner has been summonsed to appear in the Manukau District Court on October 25 to face two charges of careless driving causing death.

Taylor Charles King, 23, from Papatoetoe, and 34-year-old Jeremy Tokotai Kaukasi died on April 14 after they were hit by a bus on Puhinui Rd.

Soon after his death Kaukasi's sister said he was an amazing big brother.

She said one of his favourite things was taking his nieces and nephews to school and to sports games. He also loved his Nana and was one of her favourites.

The sister, who did not want to be named, said he was well known around Otara as a friendly man.

"He was not afraid to say hello.

"He was humble, he lived life to the fullest.

"He always forgave. Something would happen he would give good advice. He'd say 'just forget about it'."

Taylor King and Jeremy Kaukasi both worked for Altus Enterprises, a social enterprise that employs almost 200 people with disabilities. Photo / Altus Enterprises

The sister said family were devastated by his death, missed him and wished the incident was just "a bad dream".

Kaukasi worked as a packer and had gone to Niue in the last few years for a family reunion.

The two mates, who worked together at Altus Enterprises, had just bought some takeaways near the intersection of Wyllie and Puhinui roads, in Papatoetoe, when they were struck by a bus about 7pm.

They died at the scene.

Altus Enterprises, a social enterprise that employs almost 200 people with disabilities, is about an 8-minute walk from the scene of the tragedy.

The men had not been working that evening. The company said both men were very much loved members of their team.