One lucky Strike winner from Porirua will be licking their lips after scooping up the entire $700,000 jackpot in Lotto's Strike Must Be Won draw last night.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak'nSave Porirua on Parumoana St.

Powerball was not struck and will roll over on to Saturday night's draw, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a Lotto player from Auckland and another from Taupo will be jumping for joy after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at PK Superette in Auckland and Whitcoulls Taupo.

Lotto's fathers day promotion is under way and all Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between August 19 and 7.30pm on September 1 are in the draw to win 30 extra prizes.

The extra prizes include 10 Ford vehicles and 20 prizes of $10,000 cash.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.

Lotto players can check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.