A Nelson school went into lockdown after a threatening phone call.

Acting Sergeant Jonathan Davies said Takaka School yesterday received a threatening call which prompted the school to go into temporary lockdown — a standard response to any perceived threat.

A man was arrested a short time later at the Takaka Police Station.

The 56-year-old is due to appear in Nelson District Court today on a variety of charges following the incident.

At no time were any children at risk, Davies said.