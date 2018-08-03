About 22 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and a further six delayed due to fog at Auckland Airport this morning.

Fog restrictions were put in place at the airport at 4.55am.

Flights to the main centres of Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog, nor international flights.

Passengers should check Auckland Airport's website www.aucklandairport.co.nz or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

Advertisement

More to come.