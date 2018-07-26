Fishermen are being urged to follow safety guidelines after a man who drowned after slipping off rocks was found "heavily intoxicated" when the tragic incident occurred.

Chanel Rex Tiatia, 27, died after falling into a blowhole while looking for a place to fish in the dark near Paikea Bay, north of Piha Beach two years ago.

His body was recovered by surf lifesavers about 200 metres offshore at around 7.30am that same day.

Findings from a coroner's investigation showed that while alcohol may not have caused Tiatia's death, it significantly increased his risk.

"Excessive alcohol consumption is well known to impair judgment, perception and co-ordination," said coroner Brigitte Windley.

Tiatia had been camping with his cousins when they decided to go for a walk along the rocks to find a fishing spot.

One of the cousins said Tiatia had been drinking but had slowed down and seemed alright.

The group were walking around the blowhole when Tiatia slipped and fell into the near-3m drop.

Unable to get to him, the group called for help and rescue teams began a search before his body was recovered a few hours later.

Windley concluded that risk was significantly and unnecessarily increased when Tiatia decided to navigate the wet rocks at Fisherman's Rock Point in darkness and whilst affected by alcohol.

Windley reminded people to follow the Water Safety New Zealand safety advice when rock fishing.