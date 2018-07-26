A kayaker who is yet to return from a trip in the Thames-Coromandel District has prompted a search operation, near Whitianga.

Police responded to reports at 6.30pm that a kayaker had not returned from a trip after embarking from Cooks Beach earlier today.

The report came from a friend of the missing person.

"The on-call fire team has been advised and so has Coastguard," a Police spokeswoman said.

Maritime New Zealand had issued a marine broadcast through its Rescue Coordination Centre to alert vessels in the area.

Police were now patrolling Cooks Beach in case the person returned.

Fire Emergency New Zealand responded at 7.35pm and the Coastguard had been deployed from Whitianga.