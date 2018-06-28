A school bus has tipped on its side on Albany Highway, on Auckland's North Shore after a multiple vehicle crash.

Emergency services attended the crash, involving a school bus and two vehicles near The Avenue intersection on the Dairy Flat Highway around 4pm.

The bus is understood to have 15 students on board.

No serious injuries have been reported, however the driver of the bus and one of the occupants of a vehicle involved have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A third person, a student on the bus, has also been transported to North Shore Hospital as a precaution.

The highway is currently blocked and diversions are being put in place while the bus is cleared.

"The northbound lane is expected to be cleared soon, however the southbound lane will remain blocked for some time and cordons are in place."

A person in the Coatesville & Dairy Flat Area Community Group on Facebook posted a photo saying, "Albany junior school bus 1601 has crashed by Albany tavern. Road might be closed."

A photo from the scene shows young people, mostly teenagers, standing next to the Ritchies bus that has left the road and crashed into a bush.

Emergency services are responding and motorists should expect delays in the area.

More to come.