More rain is forecast for Auckland and an already drenched Northland on the year's shortest day, as a slow-moving low gradually moves north.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said a heavy rain warning north of Whangaparaoa had eased but rain would persist in Auckland until the afternoon, and in Northland until this evening.

In the past 24 hours, parts of Northland recorded over 150mm of rain.

Puhipuhi north of Whangārei got 166mm, and a station in Whangārei town recorded 146mm.

Across the rest of the country cool temperatures but relatively fine weather was forecast, thanks to a ridge of high pressure.

A ridge sets up over the country over the next couple of days, clearing up the weather! This will mean some frosty starts and unfortunately there could still be cloud around! Check your forecast at our website https://t.co/Yjbq0jfCz1

By tomorrow the ridge would have spread over the upper North Island, bringing a fine end to the week.

By tomorrow the ridge would have spread over the upper North Island, bringing a fine end to the week.

On Saturday a weak front was forecast to make landfall in the lower South Island, before a stronger front arrived overnight.

Rainfall was forecast for the South Island's West Coast on Sunday, spreading up the North Island's west coast by the afternoon.

Temperatures would drop on Saturday morning before the fronts move across the country.

Tonight at 10.07pm is the Southern Hemisphere winter solstice, marking the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year, when the sun's daily maximum elevation in the sky is at its lowest.

The Southern Hemisphere winter solstice 2018 is at 10:07 PM NZST, tomorrow 21st June!



It marks the day with the shortest amount of daylight 🌔



⏲️ Invercargill just 8:35:01 hours.

⏲️ Christchurch 8:56:23.

⏲️ Wellington 9:11:24.

⏲️ Auckland 9:37:55.

⏲️ Kerikeri 9:46:43. pic.twitter.com/d3jl0gImuy — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 19, 2018

Given the length of New Zealand in terms of longitude, there is more than an hour difference in how much daylight different areas will experience.

Invercargill will see just 8.35:01 hours, and Kerikeri will get 9.46:43.

Christchurch will have 8.56:23 hours, Wellington 9.11:24 and Auckland 9.37:55.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Rain, chance heavy at first, easing evening and clearing at night. Strong easterly, gale in exposed places, gradually easing. 14C high, 7C overnight.

Auckland

​ Some morning rain, then becoming fine this afternoon. Strong southeast gale in exposed places north of Whangaparaoa until afternoon. 14C high, 6C overnight.

Hamilton

Fine with some high cloud. Gusty southeasterlies gradually easing. 14C high, 2C overnight.

​

Tauranga

Fine with some high cloud. Gusty southeasterlies, easing from afternoon. 14C high, 5C overnight.

New Plymouth Fine, morning high cloud. Gusty southeasterly, easing evening. 13C high, 4C overnight.



Napier Mostly cloudy with showers. Southerly breezes. 12C high, 5C overnight.



Wellington Partly cloudy. A few showers in the south and east, clearing this evening. Southeast dying out at night. 10C high, 5C overnight.



Nelson Fine with possible frosts. Southerly dying out. 12C high, 0C overnight.

Christchurch Cloudy with a chance morning shower, but afternoon fine spells. Light winds. 9C high, -2°C overnight.



Dunedin Areas of morning fog, and chance morning shower, otherwise fine with frosts. Light winds. 9C high, 2C overnight.