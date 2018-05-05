This afternoon an official decision will be made about the State of Emergency in Ngongotaha, a week after it was first declared.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick, civil defence controller Stavros Michael and recovery manager Andy Bell will consider lifting the status.

Hundreds of residents from around 240 homes in Ngongotaha were evacuated last Sunday.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick at an emergency briefing on Monday.Photo/Stephen Parker

They were rescued from Rotorua Duck Tours or Fire Emergency New Zealand vehicles and taken to an emergency welfare centre at the Energy Events Centre.

The council said this morning its civil defence teams were readying themselves to transition into a dual mode of response and recovery period for the post-flood emergency.

"We will have a plan for the long-term to help those people who have been affected by the storm adjust to the changes ahead as they rebuild their lives, and also an ability to respond to any emerging needs," Michael said.

"Welfare assistance and ensuring properties are being checked will remain our top priority."

The council said building inspection and welfare teams were on the ground again today and would be focussing on affected properties in Glenholme, Fairy Springs, and Ngongotaha.

A team will also be heading to Reporoa to visit rural properties.

"There are approximately 104 known properties that require inspections including 15 commercial properties," the council said in a written statement.

"The number is updated daily with teams reporting that while checking known properties they are discovering homes that have been affected but have not been reported to council."

It said inspections would continue until all known properties were checked.

This milestone is likely to be reached by the end of next week.