An Auckland gang member has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through Whangarei that ended with a stolen car crashed through the front gate of a property near Maungatapere.

Northland police Senior Sergeant Ian Row said a silver Audi RS3 that was believed to have been stolen from Auckland yesterday, was spotted by officers near Onerahi just before noon today.

The plates on the car did not match the vehicle and officers attempted to stop the Audi, which had four people in it.

However, Row said, the driver took off at speed and police saw the car again on Riverside Dr.

Again officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it drove through the city, onto State Highway 14, towards Dargaville.

Police deployed road spikes near Snooks Rd, Maungatapere, with one of the car's tyres deflating.

About 400 metres further along the highway the car has tried to take a left hand bend, but left the road and crashed into the front gate of a property about 20m further along the road. The car then became stuck in the driveway.

Row said the driver allegedly fled from the vehicle, but an officer sprinted after him and caught him.

The three other people in the car were taken to Whangarei Police Station for interviews.

The driver, a 49-year-old from Auckland, who police said was a gang member, has been arrested.