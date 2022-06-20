Support continues for first responders in wake of horror crash, why you could be subject to facial recognition at your local supermarket and it's a chilly start to the week as temperatures plummet in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police Minister Chris Hipkins plans to connect the police with other government agencies in an effort to focus on crime prevention after recently being appointed the portfolio.

Speaking to AM, Hipkins said there is an opportunity to have police work with the education sector, Oranga Tamariki and other social sector agencies to get to the bottom of the underlying contributors of criminal activity – especially crimes committed by youth.

He said there is great concern around youth crime at the moment.

"Getting those kids back into education, training or employment is really important and something we can do to ease the pressure on police," said Hipkins.

"We can't just have punishment after the fact, we've got to look at more prevention and getting those young people engaged."

He said it is far less likely that youth would be out at night offending if they were better engaged.

This comes after a spate of ram raids targeting Auckland retailers since April. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said most of the ram raiders tormenting the city are younger than 15.

On stronger gang and gun laws, Hipkins said there is definitely more to be done in that space.

He said he and the Minister of Justice Kiri Allen have been discussing the issue.

"We're aiming to get a package together which we'll talk about in the next few weeks," he said.

Questioned on the review of the police pursuit policy, Hipkins said that he has only had preliminary conversations with police but will continue discussions.

"It's something I know police are very focused on," he said.

Earlier this month ex-Police Minister Poto Williams was stripped of her portfolio.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted her former police minister had lost "focus" in the portfolio amid rising gang tensions as she announced several major changes to Cabinet positions.

Hipkins said that he probably had a different style than his predecessor but hoped to continue her work around cultural change in the police.

"I want to acknowledge Poto Williams' role [and] time in the job, it's a tough job and I think the work that she was doing around culture change in the police was very important and I hope that we'll be able to continue that," he said.