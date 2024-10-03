“The secure room is fortified with 40cm thick concrete. You normally can’t hear the sound of traffic outside, so to hear multiple loud booms was unusual.

“Shrapnel fell a few kilometres away from our house on a road a few streets over.”

The oldest of his five children has now been called up for the second time this year while his third oldest is currently completing her mandatory service in the Israeli Air Force.

Sedley said on the one hand, Israelis were more aware of what was happening since October 7 and the escalation of tension in Lebanon, but on the other hand life goes on.

“It is always on your mind where you need to go if there is a missile attack or where a secure room may be in a building,” he said.

“This isn’t new. People have become used to it. But this is home.”

Kiwi-Israeli Michael Sedley (left) says the threat of a missile attack is always on your mind when travelling around. Photo / Michael Sedley

Another Kiwi based in Tel Aviv, Markus McCraith, told the Herald there are moments of very high escalation in Tel Aviv, and moments later, everything resumes a semblance of normality.

“When I was out on a walk, people were walking their kids in prams, people biking around, people out in cafes,” he said.

“Although [Tuesday night’s attack] was very intense and an attack of a nature the country hasn’t really seen before, things are settling again.”

McCraith has been living in Israel with his partner for almost two years.

He was at home before the attack happened, reading the news when reports from United States officials began coming out of an imminent ballistic missile attack.

“My partner was still at work at the time, she was just about to finish and I was keen to see her get home and not be out and about.”

Suddenly the red alert app on his phone began to sound, signifying a missile attack.

“By that time, we were down in the shelter which is underground in our apartment building. We were down with other residents there for close to an hour,” he said.

“The sirens kept on going and the alerts kept on coming. Usually, you get one siren, and the official advice is to wait 10 minutes and leave, but this time it was just non-stop.

“It was probably the loudest I have ever heard.”

Despite the ramp-up in tensions, McCraith and his partner don’t plan to leave at this stage.

“I recently completed a Master’s at Tel Aviv University ... my partner works in sales,” he said.

“We have a network of friends and family, we live in an apartment. We have a pretty settled life here.”

Kiwi in Tel Aviv Markus Mcraith says life continued as normal the day after Iran fired 200 missiles at Israel.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said their advice to New Zealanders was not to travel to Lebanon, Israel or Iran, and if you are in those countries, leave now.

“As the last 24 hours demonstrates, the situation in the region is extremely volatile.”

According to MFAT, there are currently 50 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel in Lebanon, 100 in Israel and 31 in Iran.

MFAT said all of Israel has been moved to “do not travel”.

“We now advise that New Zealanders do not travel to Israel due to the risk of further escalation in the current conflict and the unpredictable security situation (level 4 of 4).

A screenshot of the red alert app as the recent Iranian attack was ongoing, showing missile alerts covering basically the country.

“New Zealanders currently in Israel should depart now via commercial options.”

MFAT said New Zealanders were responsible for their own departure from Israel.

“Commercial options for departing the country are currently readily available, with over 80 flights scheduled to depart Ben Gurion Airport.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based multimedia journalist who joined the Herald in 2023.

