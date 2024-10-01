Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israeli military announces ground invasion of southern Lebanon

By Patrick Kingsley, Julian E. Barnes, Ronen Bergman, Natan Odenheimer
New York Times·
9 mins to read
Residents in central Beirut, Lebanon, cleaning up after an overnight bombing by Israeli forces. It was believed to have been the first Israeli strike in central Beirut since at least 2006. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times

Residents in central Beirut, Lebanon, cleaning up after an overnight bombing by Israeli forces. It was believed to have been the first Israeli strike in central Beirut since at least 2006. Photo / David Guttenfelder, The New York Times

The military said it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in villages close to the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Israeli military began a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, targeting what it said early Tuesday was Hezbollah military infrastructure in villages close to the Israel-Lebanon border, the first such incursion by Israel into

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World