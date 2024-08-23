Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand weather: Temperatures up to 20C, but also rain and ‘wall of westerly’ winds expected

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Rain and strong winds blowing out of the Southern Ocean are expected in the coming week, but so are temperatures of 20C. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Rain and strong winds blowing out of the Southern Ocean are expected in the coming week, but so are temperatures of 20C. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The good news is temperatures should rise across most of New Zealand in the coming week, even getting to at least 20C in many cities.

The bad news is there is expected to also be plenty of rain along with a “wall of westerly” winds blowing in from storms near Antarctica.

That mixed bag of weather is expected to start this weekend, with rain and showers blanketing much of the country.

Both the Coromandel peninsula in the North Island and Westland in the South Island are at risk of thunderstorms today, while a heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland.

In Auckland, city residents can expect rain with breaks of fine weather today for a top of 16C before a more clear Sunday with a high of 17C.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Temperatures are then expected to rise through the week before hitting 20C on Thursday, although that will also come with rain and cloudy conditions.

Tauranga is set for a top of 16C and rain today, although it should miss the worst of the wet weather heading for the Coromandel. Tomorrow the city will get to 17C before climbing to 18C during the week, with rain hitting by Thursday.

Hamilton’s weather is expected to be similar with tops today and tomorrow of 16C, before heavier rain arrives on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier can expect occasional rain over the coming week but also warming temperatures, ranging from 19C today to 21C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately for Wellingtonians, the warmer weather will skip past them. Morning cloud is expected to clear to fine weather with a top of 15C today before showers and rain tomorrow with a high of 14C.

The city’s best maximum temperature during the week will only be 16C on Thursday.

Like much of the country, Wellington will have strong westerly winds from about midweek.

Forecaster WeatherWatch says the winds will extend from big storms building in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica.

And while Victoria and Tasmania might catch the worst of the “wall of westerlies”, New Zealand and especially the southern and coastal areas can expect windy conditions during the week, with Thursday looking the worst, the forecaster said.

In the South Island today, Christchurch is expecting a top of 19C and fine weather before a high of 18C tomorrow. The city’s temperature will also climb to 20C on Thursday.

Further south, Dunedin will go from a maximum of 16C today and a miserable top of 10C tomorrow to a high of 18C by Thursday.



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.




Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand