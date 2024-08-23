Saturday's emojicast:



🌧️

🌧️

🌧️🌧️

🌧️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌦🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌦🌧️☁️

🌧️🌤️

🌦



🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️

🌧️🌤️🌤️ 🌧️

🌧️🌤️

🌤️🌤️🌤️

🌦🌤️🌤️

🌦 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) August 23, 2024

Temperatures are then expected to rise through the week before hitting 20C on Thursday, although that will also come with rain and cloudy conditions.

Tauranga is set for a top of 16C and rain today, although it should miss the worst of the wet weather heading for the Coromandel. Tomorrow the city will get to 17C before climbing to 18C during the week, with rain hitting by Thursday.

Hamilton’s weather is expected to be similar with tops today and tomorrow of 16C, before heavier rain arrives on Thursday.

Napier can expect occasional rain over the coming week but also warming temperatures, ranging from 19C today to 21C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Unfortunately for Wellingtonians, the warmer weather will skip past them. Morning cloud is expected to clear to fine weather with a top of 15C today before showers and rain tomorrow with a high of 14C.

The city’s best maximum temperature during the week will only be 16C on Thursday.

Like much of the country, Wellington will have strong westerly winds from about midweek.

🌀🐧🌊A major Antarctic storm over the Southern Ocean six days from now is likely to spark windier weather for us.



💨Gale force and spring-like westerlies will blow across southern #Australia and on to #NewZealand.



🎦Full details in our two videos out today (for NZ & OZ). pic.twitter.com/byASc7fzy7 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) August 21, 2024

Forecaster WeatherWatch says the winds will extend from big storms building in the Southern Ocean near Antarctica.

And while Victoria and Tasmania might catch the worst of the “wall of westerlies”, New Zealand and especially the southern and coastal areas can expect windy conditions during the week, with Thursday looking the worst, the forecaster said.

In the South Island today, Christchurch is expecting a top of 19C and fine weather before a high of 18C tomorrow. The city’s temperature will also climb to 20C on Thursday.

Further south, Dunedin will go from a maximum of 16C today and a miserable top of 10C tomorrow to a high of 18C by Thursday.



















