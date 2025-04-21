National polytech Te Pūkenga has seen the lowest number (986) of first-year teaching students since it formed in 2020.
Post Primary Teachers’ Association/Te Wehengarua (PPTA) president Chris Abercrombie said the downward trend is extremely worrying.
“We know there’s a worsening shortage of secondary teachers here in New Zealand and it’s really concerning to see those numbers decreasing," Abercrombie said.
The Ministry of Education’s annual Teacher Demand and Supply Planning Projection has warned that schools could be short by 1250 teachers this year due to immigration-driven roll growth and increased classroom release time for teachers.
The shortfall comes after a forecasting error last year, when the ministry incorrectly predicted an oversupply of teachers for 2025.
“One of the things we often hear is the lack of respect from the ... community, from politicians, and people are like, well, why do I want to go into a profession that has that?”
The Teaching Council said it’s committed to addressing current and future workforce challenges.
“We are working closely with the Ministry of Education, other education agencies, teacher unions and key stakeholders on a range of initiatives designed to address both current workforce challenges, and also on longer-term initiatives designed to lift the status of the teaching profession.
“Some of the short-term initiatives include temporary policy changes to registration policies to make it easier for ex-teachers to return to teaching, either as fulltime teachers or as relievers, and attracting more qualified, skilled and experienced overseas trained teachers to come to New Zealand.”
Abercrombie said pay conditions and the workloads of new teachers need to be prioritised first.
“Secondary teaching is an amazing career. It’s one I’ve been doing almost 20 years, it’s an amazing job,” he said.
“It’s a job I’ll do forever, and it’s so rewarding in many ways and we just need it to be a job that people want to do.”
Jaime Cunningham is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on education, social issues and general news. She joined Newstalk ZB in 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Christchurch Star.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.