Education Minister Erica Stanford is set to address significant teacher shortages when she speaks with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning.
The Ministry’s annual Teacher Demand and Supply Planning Projection warns that schools could be short by 1250 teachers this year due to immigration-driven roll growth and increased classroom release time for teachers.
LISTEN LIVE: Erica Stanford speaks to Mike Hosking at 7.10am
If teacher supply remains low, the shortage could rise to 3100 teachers, while a high-supply scenario could lead to a small oversupply of 540 teachers, RNZ reported.