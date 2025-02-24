The shortfall comes after a forecasting error last year, when the Ministry incorrectly predicted an oversupply of teachers for 2025.

Ministry of Education workforce deputy secretary Anna Welanyk acknowledged the mistake with RNZ, saying the 2023 forecast had failed to account for changes in teachers’ collective agreements, including additional classroom release time and non-contact hours.

Primary schools are expected to need an additional 1000 teachers this year, largely due to net migration, while secondary schools will require 400 more teachers.

The biggest shortages are anticipated in Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Nelson for primary schools, while secondary schools in Taranaki, Otago, and Auckland face the greatest strain.

Stanford is likely to discuss government initiatives aimed at mitigating the crisis.

