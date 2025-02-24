Advertisement
Education Minister to address looming teacher shortages

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford. Photo / File

Education Minister Erica Stanford is set to address significant teacher shortages when she speaks with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning.

The Ministry’s annual Teacher Demand and Supply Planning Projection warns that schools could be short by 1250 teachers this year due to immigration-driven roll growth and increased classroom release time for teachers.

LISTEN LIVE: Erica Stanford speaks to Mike Hosking at 7.10am

If teacher supply remains low, the shortage could rise to 3100 teachers, while a high-supply scenario could lead to a small oversupply of 540 teachers, RNZ reported.

The shortfall comes after a forecasting error last year, when the Ministry incorrectly predicted an oversupply of teachers for 2025.

Ministry of Education workforce deputy secretary Anna Welanyk acknowledged the mistake with RNZ, saying the 2023 forecast had failed to account for changes in teachers’ collective agreements, including additional classroom release time and non-contact hours.

Primary schools are expected to need an additional 1000 teachers this year, largely due to net migration, while secondary schools will require 400 more teachers.

The biggest shortages are anticipated in Northland, Bay of Plenty, and Nelson for primary schools, while secondary schools in Taranaki, Otago, and Auckland face the greatest strain.

Stanford is likely to discuss government initiatives aimed at mitigating the crisis.

