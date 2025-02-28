One rural school says no one in New Zealand has applied for a teacher position, while another says it struggles with a shortage of relief teachers.
The ministry’s latest teacher demand-and-supply report - released on February 21 - said the Bay of Plenty, Auckland and Waikato were experiencing high teacher demand due to growing school rolls from population growth and net migration.
The supply of teachers was expected to increase but it was “insufficient” to keep up with growing demand due to increased classroom release time for teachers and roll growth.
Rotorua Principals’ Association president and Lynmore Primary School principal Hinei Taute said the need for extra staffing was “predicted” following the increase in classroom release time for teachers.
Taute said teachers got 20 hours per term of “non-contact” time “to prepare everything they need so they we’ve got some quality education programmes for our children”.
“We support that.”
Taute said a challenge at smaller schools was principals teaching when they needed to be “leading schools”.
NZEI Te Riu Roa te manukura president Ripeka Lessels said the projected shortages were “an ongoing pressure for primary schools and a major stress for school leaders”.
The union said the best way to solve the problem was to value those in the profession more and to make it more attractive as a career.
This included paid practicums for teachers in training and paying teachers “well”, Lessels said.
How the ministry is addressing the teacher shortage
Ministry education workforce hautū (leader) Anna Welanyk said it acknowledged the pressures for teachers across most regions and some schools had ongoing challenges to secure and retain qualified teachers.
“We also know that not all locations can easily access relief teachers, especially at short notice.”
The ministry had several funded initiatives to grow the teaching workforce, including scholarships for people wanting to study teaching or change their career to teaching, and changing immigration settings with all teachers on the Green List and secondary and primary teachers on the straight-to-residency pathway.
A relocation grant supported overseas teachers moving to New Zealand, and an overseas finder fee helped schools meet recruitment costs for overseas teachers.
The voluntary bonding scheme encouraged newly graduated teachers to teach in certain areas of need. Teachers could receive up to $17,500 if they stayed at an eligible school for up to five years.