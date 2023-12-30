New Zealanders may have to postpone the New Year’s fireworks until tomorrow as the country is set for a windy and rainy end to 2023 with 120km/h winds forecast for the bottom of the North Island and the top of the South Island.

MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua and Taupō from 1pm this afternoon until 9pm tonight.

Rain is expected over the north of the North Island this afternoon and evening. This rain will be heavy with intensities of 10mm/h to 25 mm/h and could be accompanied with thunderstorms.

There is a moderate risk of localised downpours for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo, and the Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, with or without thunderstorms, bringing intensities of 25 to 40 mm/h.

Severe Weather to end the year

🟠🟡🌧💨🌩



🟠💨 Strong Wind Warnings for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, and Wairarapa south of about Greytown, also inland areas of Marlborough and Canterbury north of Arthur's Pass



🟡🌩 Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Waikato, Waitomo,… pic.twitter.com/jUJMJkkBgz — MetService (@MetService) December 30, 2023

Meanwhile, a Heavy Rain Watch is in place for Taumarunui, Waitomo, northern Taranaki, northern Whanganui, and Taihape about and west of State Highway 1 including Tongariro National Park until 9pm this evening, while a Heavy Rain Watch is forecast from 5pm this evening to 5am tomorrow for Bay of Plenty, east of Ōpōtiki.

MetService meteorologist Alvin Bakker said early summer weather can be quite spring-like in terms of changeable weather.

“A big frontal system has moved across the country from the southwest but we’ve had a lot of warm air coming in from the tropics that is making it active and changeable,” Bakker said.

“It’s making all of this moisture condense out and fall all over New Zealand.”

Bakker said there will be rain in Auckland but it won’t reach watch or warning levels.

“It will be regular heavy rain, a band of rain where it will be quite heavy,” he said.

“It will be regular bad.”

Bakker said temperatures will still be humid and sticky across parts of the country.

“It’s going to be warm to hot, quite muggy.

“But with the rain coming in, it may make it a little nicer temperature-wise with things cooling down a tad.”

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for inland areas of Marlborough and Canterbury north of Arthur’s Pass until noon today with severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120 km/h in exposed places.

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, and Wairarapa south of about Greytown until 2pm this afternoon.

Severe gale northwesterlies gusting 120 km/h are expected in exposed places.

“Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles,” MetService said.