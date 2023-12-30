The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5% and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

Several New Year’s Eve events in the Bay of Plenty have been called off or curtailed due to forecast poor weather - but not all.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region from 1pm to 9pm with downpours and flash flooding possible.

Tauranga events

Tauranga City Council has cancelled all five of its planned community celebrations based on predicted heavy rain and possible thunderstorms this evening.

It still hoped, however, to welcome 2024 with a bang with its annual fireworks displays.

“While we’re disappointed to announce the cancellation of the community events, we continue to work closely with our pyrotechnics provider to deliver fireworks displays planned for 9.30pm and midnight,” the council said in a statement on Saturday.

“At this stage, residents and visitors are encouraged to watch the fireworks displays from their deck or backyard.”

The cancelled community celebrations were to be held at Gordon Spratt Reserve in Pāpāmoa, Fergusson Park in Matua, Tauranga Racecourse in Greerton, Blake Park in Mount Maunganui and on the Tauranga waterfront.

The cricket is still on at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, with the Black Caps taking on Bangladesh in a T20 from 1pm. Tickets are still available.

The Famous Last Words music festival at Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui is going ahead with both its Silent Disco and Main Stage indoors according to the event’s social media. It was still advertising ticket availability this morning.

Headlining acts include Delta Heavy, who will also play at Bay Dreams, and London electronic artist Metrik.

Rotorua and Taupō events

In Rotorua, the New Year’s Eve Whānau Market has been called off due to forecast bad weather.

Organisers from the Rotorua Night Market posted on social media that there would instead be extra entertainment and activities on the first market of 2024, to be held on Thursday.

Taupō District Council still plans to hold its annual New Year’s Eve Big Bang Fireworks Display, but posted on Facebook that it had cancelled the food trucks, face painting and bands at the lakefront for safety reasons with “rain rolling in”.

“The mini bang fireworks will kick off at 10pm and the Big Bang at midnight as scheduled.”

Roberts St would remain closed but cafes and restaurants were open.

Weather forecast

Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui.

It is valid for eight hours from 1pm to 9pm today.

It said heavy rain was expected over the north of the North Island with intensities of 10 to 25 mm/h and accompanied by thunderstorms.

“However about Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō, and the Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, there is a moderate risk of localised downpours, with or without thunderstorms, bringing intensities of 25 to 40 mm/h.”

The rain would be intense enough to cause surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and may lead to slips and hazardous driving conditions.

The risk of downpours was expected to decrease in Waikato, Waitomo and Taumarunui by early evening, and in Bay of Plenty and Taupo late evening.

The watch was issued at 9.10am and would be updated by 2pm.































































