Police remain at the scene after the robbery. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police remain at the scene after the robbery. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are at the scene of a service station robbery in Auckland - the second time it’s been hit by thieves in a year.

Officers arrived at the New Lynn Caltex on Clark St at 2.25am.

They have cordoned off the entry to the store and an officer is stationed at the scene.

Police remain at the scene after an aggravated robbery at Caltex New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In a statement, police said it appeared weapons had been used to break the glass and items inside were stolen.

Nobody had been arrested.

It is the second time the station has been targeted within a year.

Last May five masked criminals smashed their way into the station and scared a worker before stealing cash and a car.

“A group of five offenders smashed a glass door to gain entry to the store. All were concealing their face with masks,” police said at the time.