New Lynn homicide: Name suppression lapses for half of driveway murder defendants

Armed police swarm a property in Green Bay, following an earlier homicide near the New Haven Motel, New Lynn. Video / Michael Craig

The Herald can now reveal the identities of two of the four people accused of gunning down a father of two in a West Auckland driveway last month.

Andrew Douglas and two others were arrested five days after the November 5 fatal shooting of New Lynn resident Robert "Robbie" James Hart, 40. They were each initially put into isolation while in custody because it was discovered after Hart's death that he had been positive for Covid-19.

A fourth suspect, Dylan James Mitchell Harris, was arrested in Rotorua a few days later.

Robert Hart, 40, was allegedly shot and killed on a driveway in New Lynn. Photo / Michael Craig

All four appeared via audio-video feed before Justice Sally Fitzgerald on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland.

Each of the four defendants pleaded not guilty to murder through their lawyers.

Douglas and Harris did not seek continuing name suppression, but the other two co-defendants - a man and a woman - have asked for suppression to continue. The Crown opposes suppression and a hearing has been set for February to decide if it will remain in place.

Justice Fitzgerald also set a three-week trial date for April 2023.

Hart was described by friends after his death as a loving father, a talented musician and "one of a kind" who was "full of life".

New Lynn homicide victim Robert James Hart, 40, was father to two sons. Photo / Supplied

"Robert was senselessly killed," Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said last month. "He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives."